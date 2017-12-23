Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florent Hadergjonaj is “very happy” to swap a winter break for a hectic Christmas period with Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

Hadergjonaj has become used to a holiday at this time of the year having plied his trade in the Bundesliga and Swiss Super League, who both take a month-long pause.

The defender is looking forward to the prospect of four games in nine days with the Terriers , who travel to Southampton tomorrow.

“I would normally be on holidays with my family, it’s the first time for me and a new challenge to have so many games,” he said.

“I’m very happy that it’s like this. I want to play in these games.

“I normally watch football on Boxing Day on TV and it’s great to have a chance to play in it now.”

The 23 year-old, who is a Muslim and won’t be celebrating Christmas, will be joined by his parents over the weekend who fly in for the Saints game.

Hadergjonaj signed from Ingolstadt, with whom he spent a season in the top flight of German football - facing Franck Ribery at Bayern Munich and Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele.

“Playing in England is different to Germany,” he explained.

“In England you have six or seven top teams and you play every weekend against top teams or top players.

“In Germany you have one or two top sides and the rest are the same, that’s not what it’s like in England.”

Hadergjonaj is a Swiss international at right-back but was pressed into action at left-back when Chris Lowe went off injured in the Chelsea loss.

“It was the first-time I’d ever played at left-back,” he said.

“I was not expecting to make the assist, I was a little bit surprised by that.

“Maybe it’s an option to play both sides but I prefer the right side.”

The man known as ‘Flo’ to his team-mates revealed just how much he’s learnt in his time in England.

“I like to play offensively but games like Watford have taught me when to play defence,” he said.

“I had a very strong guy on my side, Richarlison, and it’s another step in my career to learn more things.

“I can look back on the games I’ve played and say I’m proud.”