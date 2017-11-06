Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town right back Florent Hadergjonaj believes the 1-0 win over West Brom on Saturday was just as important - if not more so - than the victory over Manchester United.

The win over the Baggies was completed with ten men as Town's German centre-back Christopher Schindler was sent off in the second half.

Hadergjonaj, on loan from Ingolstadt 04, said: “I think both wins were very important, but against West Brom with one player less, it means that bit more with the fight we showed on the pitch.

"The fans became that extra man and so we were playing with eleven men really.

"We deserved that victory. The atmosphere was amazing, electric, the fans deserved to celebrate the three points.

"It was a tough game, they were always going to come here and make it hard for us. We thought they might have come here to play for a point and make things difficult for us out there.

"We played our football though, and just focused on what we had to do, and with that we got a clean sheet, a goal and a win."

The Swiss international didn't think it was a red card to his team-mate, but was pleased to see Town's hard work being paid off after that.

"The first yellow card is never a yellow for me, the second one was a yellow, but then that made a red unfortunately. We fought really hard though and in the end our hard work has been rewarded."

On the strike to win the game from Town winger Rajiv van La Parra, the 23 year old said: "It was a brilliant goal.

"He does a lot of work for the team and deserves his goal, which ultimately won us the game and got us three vital points."

Finally Hadergjonaj said that he has really settled well at the club, and believes the more he plays the more confident he will become.

He said: "I am very happy to be at the club, and I'm really enjoying my time here so far. The boss is great to work under, and has helped me develop, which is what I want to do.

“I think you can see that on the pitch in the way I play. I have great confidence at the moment, and want to keep that going."