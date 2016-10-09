Flying High: Five key fixtures for Huddersfield Town

David Wagner acknowledges the Town fans after one of their eight wins so far

Huddersfield Town have another chance to show the progress made under David Wagner when they return to action against Sheffield Wednesday next Sunday.

The Sky Sports cameras will be in attendance for the lunchtime

showdown which is the first of five key games for the Championship leaders before the November international break.

Will Wagner’s ‘Terrier identity’ help Town claim the points to seal a hat trick by heading into the third blank weekend of the season as top dogs, just as they have for the previous two?



After the visit of the ninth-placed Owls - beaten play-off finalists last season - comes a Wednesday-night trip to Preston North End.

Then it’s Derby County at home on Saturday, October 22 and Fulham away seven days later.

Saturday, November 5 brings a visit from Birmingham City.

Cast an eye back to last season and Town collected just two points from those five fixtures.

Huddersfield Town leading scorer Elias Kachunga

Wednesday, who were bound for a Wembley promotion showdown with Hull City, were 1-0 winners at the John Smith’s in April, when Fernando Forestieri scored late on.

That completed a double for Carlos Carvalhal over Wagner, whose first match in charge of Town last November was the 3-1 defeat at Hillsborough.

A stoppage-time Alan Browne strike condemned Town to a 2-1 defeat at Preston in January.

Derby won 2-1 at the John Smith’s in September, a month after Town drew 1-1 at Fulham.

And it also ended 1-1 when Gary Rowett and Birmingham visited West Yorkshire in April.

Blues are currently sixth in the table, but Preston, Derby and Fulham are all in the bottom half.

Seven of the sides Town have faced so far are in the top half of the standings at present.

On paper at least, it suggests Wagner’s side have a decent chance of adding to their current tally of 25 points from 33.

The visit of Derby could have a special significance for Town.

For Chris Powell, whose dismissal in November was followed by Wagner’s appointment, could be in charge of the Rams.

The former Derby player returned during the close-season as second-in-command to Nigel Pearson.

Powell took caretaker charge after Pearson’s suspension following a bust-up with owner Mel Morris.

Now he is being tipped to be handed the job on a permanent basis after taking four points from two matches.

Derby host Leeds on Saturday.

Town could be knocked off the top on the same day as Norwich host basement side Rotherham United 24 hours before Wagner’s side face Wednesday.

Third-placed Newcastle United host Brentford while Brighton and Hove Albion, in fourth, are at home to Preston.