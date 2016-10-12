Flying High: How Huddersfield Town's new boys' old clubs are getting on without them

Huddersfield Town are riding high in the SkyBet Championship so far this season.

Table toppers Huddersfield Town made thirteen signings last summer, many coming from the continent.

David Wagner saw a total overhaul of the squad this summer, bringing many new faces in from both the Premier League and lower divisions mixing young, hungry English talent with proven German quality.

Players such as fans favourite Michael Hefele were brought in, a relative unknown but now a talking point for all Town supporters while other notable signings that have impressed have been Elias Kachunga, Aaron Mooy and Christopher Schindler.

And the recruitment has so far paid dividends this campaign, Town winning eight games out of their eleven championship fixtures with the only defeats this season coming away at Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading while a draw at Villa Park was the only shared points so far this season for Town.

But how are the sides that the summer signings left to join Town doing? Below we assess how they are getting on.

Danny Ward

The Welsh stopper was brought in on loan from Liverpool and has gone on to be an instrumental part to Town's low scoring goals against column so far this season.

Liverpool have had a good start to the season just like Town, sitting fourth in the league on sixteen points, playing seven Premier League fixtures - winning five, losing one and drawing one.

They are only two points off table toppers Manchester City.

Joel Coleman

John Early Huddersfield Town's new goalkeeper Joel Coleman joined from Oldham in the summer.

Signing from Oldham Athletic, Joel Coleman hasn't had a proper chance between the sticks yet but looked good in pre-season for Town.

The Latics looked like they might start the season with only eleven players, however a rebuilding job was quickly done but the Lancashire club are in the League One relegation zone sitting on twelve points - winning two, drawing six and losing four games.

Christopher Schindler

One of the most important players this season, the record £1.8m signing from 1860 Munchen has proved influential in Town's back-line.

Schindler was captain at Bundesliga 2 side 1860 Munchen who are currently sat fourteenth in the league with no wins in four and only two wins all season.

Michael Hefele

Huddersfield Town training at Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, 20.09.16: Michael Hefele.

Another central defender that moved from Germany to England, brought in on a free from Dynamo Dresden, the lively defender has already become a Town fans favourite.

Dynamo Dresden sit eleventh in Bundesliga 2, and much like 1860 Munchen, haven't won in their last four games. They have also only won two fixtures this season, but have a better goal difference than Schindler's old side 1860 Munchen.

Jon Gorenc-Stankovic

John Early New Huddersfield Town signing Jon Gorenc Stankovic has joined from Borussia Dortmund.

Completing the host of centre back signings from Germany, Stankovic was bought from Wagner's old team Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund currently sit third in the Bundesliga, after playing six games they have won four and have twelve points – sitting just a point behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Chris Lowe

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town's Chris Lowe tries to get a cross in past Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse.

The attacking full back who has been impressive so far this season for the Terriers after arriving from FC Kaiserslautern on a free transfer.

Unfortunately Kaiserslautern haven't started the season as well as Lowe, currently in sixteenth position in Bundesliga 2 after winning only one game so far this campaign, drawing three and losing the other four games.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

Town's Tareiq Holmes-Dennis in action.

The last defensive player Wagner brought in was the last minute buy from Charlton Athletic, going on to make his Town debut against Rotherham United.

The full-back's old club have had a poor start to the season, slumping to eighteenth place in the league with only two wins, six draws and three loses.

The Addicks will need to improve there form and quick to have any hope of catching the early leaders.

Aaron Mooy

The Australian International has been to many Town fans the star man this season, currently on loan from Premier League leaders Manchester City.

City have started the season on fire, leading at the top of the Premier League with eighteen points from seven games - winning six of them with the only loss coming to second-place Tottenham Hotspur.

Ivan Paurevic

John Early New Huddersfield Town signing Ivan Paurevic has joined from Russian side FC Ufa.

The Croatian has only made one appearance so far this season, playing against Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup.

Paurevic has played in both Germany and Russia, his last club before Town was Russian club FC Ufa who are sat 9th in the Russian Premier League - unbeaten in their last five matches.

Jack Payne

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town's Jack Payne in action.

Town wanted to bring in more attacking options to their midfield with Jack Payne drafted in from Southend United.

Payne has been greatly missed this season with Southend boss Phil Brown already admitting he is under pressure - the club stalling in recent weeks, sitting in 22nd position in League Two.

Kasey Palmer

Huddersfield Town training at Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, 20.09.16: Kasey Palmer.

On loan from Chelsea, the midfielder has shown the Town faithful some magic moments so far this season.

Although Chelsea have a new manager in Antonio Conte, the London club are still struggling with the same old problems that plagued former-boss Jose Mourinho.

Sat seventh in the Premier League, they are five points behind leaders Manchester City.

Rajiv van La Parra

Reading FC v Huddersfield Town, 24.09.2016: Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra fouls Jordan Obita.

The winger moved on loan to Town from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of last season before the deal was made permanent last summer.

The Dutchman scored against his old side at the John Smiths Stadium earlier this season with the Midlands club having a rocky season so far – playing eleven, winning four, drawing three and losing four to sit twelfth in the championship table.

Elias Kachunga

Town's current top goal scorer, the on loan striker from FC Ingolstatd 04 has so far bagged four goals for Huddersfield Town with Town having the option to buy the player at the end of his loan spell.

Meanwhile, FC Ingolstatd 04 are currently sat second bottom of the Bundesliga table with no wins in the six league fixtures - drawing one and losing the other five.