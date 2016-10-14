Flying High: The Huddersfield Town players so far included in the EFL Team of the Week

Huddersfield Town are riding high in the SkyBet Championship so far this season.

Huddersfield Town flying start to the season has seen David Wagner's side win numerous plaudits and praise as they sit proudly at the top of the SkyBet Championship.

And the sides' performances has also let to a plethora of players appearing in the EFL's Team of the Week - no less than seven players appearing in the weekly award so far this campaign.

As part of the Examiner's Flying High series celebrating the great start to the season, below is a look at all the players who have made the Team of the Week which how they picked up the accolade.

Aaron Mooy

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy in action against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

The Australian midfielder was the first member of the Town squad to make the Team of the Week, picking up the award for his opening day of the season display in the 2-1 win over Brentford FC.

The 25-year-old was an important part in the win, pulling the strings in midfield and making creative passes from the centre of the field to get Town's attacking threats moving forward.

David Wagner

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Although Mooy got the ball rolling it was the boss himself who took up the mantle of being included in the next Team of the Week.

Wagner masterminded Town's 2-1 victory at St James' Park against Newcastle United with Nahki Wells and Jack Payne getting the goals that day.

However it was the manner in which Town won which needed to be applauded and so Wagner deserved his spot as manager of that week.

Chris Lowe

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Next up was Chris Lowe, earning his spot in the weekly team for his performance against Barnsley which also saw the German on the scoresheet that day.

And what a goal it was - superbly interlinking with Elias Kachunga before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

Out of a possible four weeks, Town by this stage had, had three people involved in the Team of the Week.

Danny Ward

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with goalkeeper Danny Ward after the sides' first clean sheet of the season.

Although Rajiv van La Parra scored the winning goal against his old club Wolverhampton Wanderers it was Danny Ward who gained a place in the Team of the Week.

Ward, on loan from Liverpool, made some impressive saves between the sticks against Wolves to help see Huddersfield Town to a 1-0 victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

Christopher Schindler

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The German defender received the first of his two Team of the Week awards for a stand-out performance away to Leeds United.

Schindler and his defensive colleagues saw out a 1-0 victory at Elland Road, Leeds strike force just couldn't get past the ex-1860 Munchen captain.

Kasey Palmer

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town's Kasey Palmer's celebrates his opening goal.

Kasey Palmer was the next player to make it into the Team of the Week, selected for his performance in the 2-1 victory against Queens Park Rangers.

The on-loan Chelsea man ran the midfield at the John Smiths Stadium, not only playing well but opening the scoring against the Hoops in the 14th minute.

Christopher Schindler

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town's Christopher Schindler scores his side's goal.

The German born player was once again selected for the Team of the Week after his impressive display at Ipswich Town.

Town won 1-0 at Portman Road with Schindler scoring the winning goal, proving to not only be solid at the back but a danger up front as well.

It was Schindler's first goal in English football, and there was a double success for the German, helping Town gain their third clean sheet of the season.