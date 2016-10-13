Flying High: Huddersfield Town's 2016/17 season so far - in poetic form

Huddersfield Town's start to the SkyBet Championship has seen David Wagner's side sit proudly at the top of the table ahead of this weekend's game against Sheffield Wednesday.
Town have so far recorded a number of fine performances and victories to create some memorable moments for fans to savour this campaign.
And for one Huddersfield Town supporter it has inspired them to put pen to paper to create a lyrical poem as tribute to the table toppers.
Jaleh Shoghi is a lifelong Town fan who is currently a season ticket holder despite living as far away from the John Smith's Stadium as Ipswich.
The 27-year-old, who currently works in travel insurance down in Suffolk, has decided to combine her love for Town with her passion for poetry.
Read her poem below, encapsulating the best moments from the 'The Wagner Revolution' so far from a fan perspective.
Huddersfield Town's Season So Far
The season began on August 6th
On a sunny afternoon at the John Smith’s
Optimism was high and the crowd was large
To see the start of the season with Wagner in charge
Hudson led us out, followed by the team
Could this be the season where we start to dream?
Elias put us in front and the crowd they did sing
And the chants got louder when Kase dinked the second in
Three points from the first and a perfect start
And the next week we were to go to St James Park
Midweek first and a trip to the Shrews
In a game we won’t mention as we were to lose
The weekend came and the tension was high
As for the town fans, we were sat in the sky
45 minutes gone and Nahki hit the net
Us Town fans went wild and the tempo was set
As the game grew to a close Jack Payne broke through
The balls in the net! Full Time Newcastle 1 Huddersfield 2
Villa Park was the venue for the midweek game
And the Town fans are hoping for much of the same.
Villa took the lead, we thought we were done
Until the 86th minute when Hef scored with his bum!
Next Barnsley arrived and there was a 20k crowd
For Lowe to score his first – he must have been proud
But at 1-1 into stoppage time
Jonny Hogg stole the game – a beautiful crime.
We’re sitting top and Wolves were next
Van La Parra vs Coady – who is the best?
6 minutes in and the Dutch master was there,
The balls in the net and Wolves run scared
Next up was Leeds, bragging rights for young and old
But apparently they don’t care about us, or so I am told!
The Town faithful were strong and so was the team
A winner from Mooy and it was a dream!
Town went to Brighton after an unbeaten start
But a 1-0 loss blew them apart
But Wagner and his men shine like the stars
And hit straight back by beating QPR
The Saturday after, to Reading we went,
We had a referee who was a little bit………… biased
Van La Parra saw red and Town went down
But let’s be honest the ref was a clown
The Terriers are strong and came back with a bite,
And Rotherham were to see that on the match on Tuesday night.
Town stormed into a lead, Kachunga scored straight away,
Ward equalised for Rotherham, but it was to be Town’s day.
Wells scored the winner near the end of the first half
Rotherham missed a sitter and Town had the last laugh.
Then Saturday came and a trip to Suffolk
Where there’s hope Hef will score another with his buttock.
Ipswich were tough and held a strong line
But the way Town were playing, it would only take time.
Shortly after half time a corner was whipped in from Mooy
And Schindler nodded it in – a sight all town fans enjoyed.
And that’s how it finished with a score of 1-0
Town are still at the top and we’re enjoying the thrill
So that’s the season up until today
So here’s hoping to another 3 points after playing Wednesday
The season’s still young and our hopes are still high
Win lose or draw – The Town flag will fly high