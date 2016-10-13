Flying High: Huddersfield Town's 2016/17 season so far - in poetic form

Huddersfield Town are riding high in the SkyBet Championship so far this season.

Huddersfield Town's start to the SkyBet Championship has seen David Wagner's side sit proudly at the top of the table ahead of this weekend's game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Town have so far recorded a number of fine performances and victories to create some memorable moments for fans to savour this campaign.

And for one Huddersfield Town supporter it has inspired them to put pen to paper to create a lyrical poem as tribute to the table toppers.

Jaleh Shoghi is a lifelong Town fan who is currently a season ticket holder despite living as far away from the John Smith's Stadium as Ipswich.

The 27-year-old, who currently works in travel insurance down in Suffolk, has decided to combine her love for Town with her passion for poetry.

Read her poem below, encapsulating the best moments from the 'The Wagner Revolution' so far from a fan perspective.

Huddersfield Town supporter Jaleh Shoghi during the 2-1 away win at Newcastle United.

Huddersfield Town's Season So Far

The season began on August 6th

On a sunny afternoon at the John Smith’s

Optimism was high and the crowd was large

To see the start of the season with Wagner in charge

Hudson led us out, followed by the team

Could this be the season where we start to dream?

Elias put us in front and the crowd they did sing

And the chants got louder when Kase dinked the second in

Three points from the first and a perfect start

And the next week we were to go to St James Park

Midweek first and a trip to the Shrews

In a game we won’t mention as we were to lose

The weekend came and the tension was high

As for the town fans, we were sat in the sky

45 minutes gone and Nahki hit the net

Us Town fans went wild and the tempo was set

As the game grew to a close Jack Payne broke through

The balls in the net! Full Time Newcastle 1 Huddersfield 2

Villa Park was the venue for the midweek game

And the Town fans are hoping for much of the same.

Villa took the lead, we thought we were done

Until the 86th minute when Hef scored with his bum!

Next Barnsley arrived and there was a 20k crowd

For Lowe to score his first – he must have been proud

But at 1-1 into stoppage time

Jonny Hogg stole the game – a beautiful crime.

We’re sitting top and Wolves were next

Van La Parra vs Coady – who is the best?

6 minutes in and the Dutch master was there,

The balls in the net and Wolves run scared

Next up was Leeds, bragging rights for young and old

But apparently they don’t care about us, or so I am told!

The Town faithful were strong and so was the team

A winner from Mooy and it was a dream!

Town went to Brighton after an unbeaten start

But a 1-0 loss blew them apart

But Wagner and his men shine like the stars

And hit straight back by beating QPR

The Saturday after, to Reading we went,

We had a referee who was a little bit………… biased

Van La Parra saw red and Town went down

But let’s be honest the ref was a clown

The Terriers are strong and came back with a bite,

And Rotherham were to see that on the match on Tuesday night.

Town stormed into a lead, Kachunga scored straight away,

Ward equalised for Rotherham, but it was to be Town’s day.

Wells scored the winner near the end of the first half

Rotherham missed a sitter and Town had the last laugh.

Then Saturday came and a trip to Suffolk

Where there’s hope Hef will score another with his buttock.

Ipswich were tough and held a strong line

But the way Town were playing, it would only take time.

Shortly after half time a corner was whipped in from Mooy

And Schindler nodded it in – a sight all town fans enjoyed.

And that’s how it finished with a score of 1-0

Town are still at the top and we’re enjoying the thrill

So that’s the season up until today

So here’s hoping to another 3 points after playing Wednesday

The season’s still young and our hopes are still high

Win lose or draw – The Town flag will fly high