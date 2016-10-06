Flying High: Huddersfield Town's ten different Championship goal scorers so far this season

Huddersfield Town are riding high in the SkyBet Championship so far this season.

It's been a memorable season so far as Huddersfield Town are Flying High at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Ahead of this week's international break David Wagner 's men claimed eight wins and a draw from the first 11 league encounters as well as heralding the club's most successful start to a season after going unbeaten in their first six.

With nearly a quarter of the season gone, there have been a number of memorable moments for Town fans to savour so far with the Examiner looking back over some of the best bits over the coming few days.

Here we celebrate the ten different goal scorers of the 15 goals that have propelled Huddersfield Town to the top of the league.

Elias Kachunga

EFL championship - Huddersfield Town (2) v Queens Park Rangers (1) - Elias Kachunga scores Town's second goal.

So far having four goals to his name, the first came on the opening day of the season against Brentford when a wonderful cross from Tommy Smith saw the forward head past a stranded Bees keeper on the 50th minute.

Kachunga was next on the scoresheet in the 2-1 away loss to Shrewsbury in the EFL Cup before having to wait another five games until his next goal at home to QPR.

Tommy Smith once again providing a pin point cross from the right for Kachunga to nod home in the 62nd minute.

Kachunga also got a goal in the home game against Rotherham as he calmly finished on the 2nd minute to give Town a quick lead.

Kasey Palmer

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town's Kasey Palmer's celebrates his opening goal.

Another player who scored in the opening game of the season while making his debut for the club was on loan midfielder Kasey Palmer .

Palmer has bagged himself two goals so far, the first coming against Brentford as he tapped in an effort from close range after the Brentford keeper made a poor save away from goal.

Palmer's second goal for the Terriers came in the 2-1 win over QPR, a 14th minute strike put Town ahead in the game, heading in Rajiv van La Parra's cross.

Nahki Wells

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town's Nahki Wells celebrates scoring his side's second goal.

Last season's top scorer for Town Nahki Wells has two goals to his name so far this campaign.

Wells' first goal this season came in the 2-1 win against Newcastle at St James's Park - van La Parra tricking the magpie's defence with Chris Lowe's well timed over lap before the Dutchman's delivery to Wells saw the forward slot the ball inside the near post in added on time of the first half.

Wells then scored in the 2-1 home win against Rotherham United with Sean Scannell making a full on charge towards the Millers defence before delicately placing the ball in Wells path, who finished with aplomb in the 38th minute.

Aaron Mooy

The Australian international has scored one goal so far this season for the Terriers - but what a first goal to get for the club, a screamer away at Leeds United.

Mooy's crowning moment came in the 55th minute - the Australian's long range effort sending the Town fans wild, as the Terriers came away with a valuable three points in the 1-0 win.

Rajiv Van La Parra

Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra celebrates scoring his goal against former club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rajiv Van La Parra came back to haunt his old side Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the last international break.

Always willing to get the ball into the ball at every opportunity, the tricky Dutchman sealed the win against Wolves with a 6th minutes goal, reacting quickest to Nahki Wells' effort striking the post.

Jonathan Hogg

Substitute Jonathan Hogg scored the winner against Barnsley

Not known for his goalscoring prowess, the midfielder hadn't scored since November 2009 when he notched an 87th minute goal on his debut for Darlington against Chesterfield in a League Two game.

But the goal drought was ended when Hogg scored a dramatic winner t wo minutes into added on time against Barnsley in the August Championship encounter - superbly firing into the top corner.

Jack Payne

The attacking midfielder who was brought in from Southend United during the summer is used to scoring goals.

And he was quickly off the mark with his new side Huddersfield Town, scoring his first goal for the club away to Newcastle United.

Kasey Palmer won the ball high up the field robbing the Newcastle centre back of the ball, then slipping Payne through to score and send the travelling away fans into delirium.

Christopher Schindler

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town's Christopher Schindler celebrates scoring his side's goal.

A constant rock at the back for Town's much improved defensive unit this season, the tall German centre back has so far delivered at both ends of the pitch.

Not only being instrumental in a number of defensive shut-outs but also getting on the scoresheet against Ipswich Town - heading home Aaron Mooy's corner on the 58th minute to score the only goal of the game, sealing the victory for Town.

Michael Hefele

Michael Hefele celebrates scoring a late equaliser for Huddersfield Town against Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

The fans favourite has made most of his appearances for Huddersfield Town from the bench so far this season.

And it was one of those substitute appearances which saw Hefele score his first goal for Town, away to Aston Villa.

The big German had only been on the pitch a minute before the ball flew off his backside as he charged the attempted keeper clearance down in the 86th minute.

The goal sent the travelling Town fans into complete bedlam while the goal meant Town left Villa park with a point.

Chris Lowe

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley: Chris Lowe celebrates with Nahki Wells after opening the scoring for Town.

The full-back has always been a willing runner, continually looking to get into attacking positions at every opportunity this season and got his rewards during the 2-1 home win over Barnsley.

Fellow countryman Elias Kachunga setting up the defender in the 27th minute before Lowe unleashed a screamer into the top corner from the left hand side of the area.

By Steven Downes