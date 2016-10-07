Huddersfield Town are riding high in the SkyBet Championship so far this season.

Town had the best start to a season in the club’s history over the first six matches.

And it was only right that David Wagner – instrumental in building a new team and leading them to the top of the table – should be recognised by the wider game.

Wagner was voted Championship Manager of the Month for August – but immediately dedicated the award to his players and staff.

It was Town’s first Manager of the Month award since Lee Clark won in League One in October 2011, and the first at second-tier level since Lou Macari in December 2000.

On winning the award Wagner said: “I accept the award on behalf of every player, member of staff and everyone else connected with Huddersfield Town .

“Everyone here has worked unbelievably hard during pre-season and August and they have earned the results the team enjoyed.

“We are workers not dreamers, so nobody here is getting carried away.”

Wagner, of course, has kept Town ‘Flying High’ at the top of the table, two points clear of Norwich, whose manager Alex Neil got the September accolade.

“You can never guarantee results in football, but we can guarantee that we will work as hard as possible to try and get more good results,” he added.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner with the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month Award for August.

When Wagner won the award, Town fans were getting worried about the so-called ‘curse’ that would follow him winning the award (winners are perceived to lose their next match).

That was especially so as Town were about to face Leeds United at Elland Road – but Town eventually won 1-0 with a superb Aaron Mooy goal.

Last year four managers who received the award lost their next game including Aitor Karanka’s Middlesborough, Lee Carsley’s Brentford, Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich and finally Steve Bruce, who at the time managed Hull City.

Over the last six years, however, there have been more wins for managers in their next game after receiving the award than losses.

In 54 matches played directly after a manager has won the award, their have been 22 wins, with 16 losses and 16 draws.

