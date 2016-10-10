Flying High: New Huddersfield Town record on cards for Sheffield Wednesday visit?

Huddersfield Town players celebrate at the final whistle after their win at Ipswich. Picture by David Shipman/CameraSport

David Wagner wants Huddersfield Town fans to set a new John Smith’s Stadium record for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

His Championship leaders are chasing a sixth win out of six home games this season against the ninth-placed Owls.

And the Sky-televised game could take place in front of a highest-ever home league crowd since Town left Leeds Road in 1994.

The current figure is 21,764 for the February 2010 League One derby against Leeds United.

Town’s recorded gates for the five matches so far this season have totalled 97,855.

That’s an average of 19,571, the highest since the 1970-71 top-flight campaign when the figure was 23,228.

See fans celebrations by Ben Hall from Ipswich:

The best so far this season was 20,595 against Queens Park Rangers, the third highest for a league game at the John Smith’s.

Town, who have more than 15,000 season-card holders, are offering £10 tickets (£5 Under 18s) for the Wednesday game.

They are available on-line, from the ticket office or by ringing 01484 484123.

“The crowd have played a crucial role for us,” said Wagner.

“They really help us, especially in the games which are tight.

“Every single supporter must know how important they are.

“We need them more than ever when we play Sheffield Wednesday.”