Flying High: Supporters warm to Huddersfield Town's new cast of characters

The ‘Wagner Revolution’ has captured the imagination of supporters this season with Town game crowds at an all time high

Huddersfield Town are riding high in the SkyBet Championship so far this season.
Wow!

That’s all you can say about the backing Town have received this season.

It’s all off the back of Dean Hoyle’s wonderful £179 season-card offer – taken up by 15,023 fans at the outset – and the brilliant form of David Wagner’s entertaining side.

The ‘Wagner Revolution’ has captured the imagination of supporters, who have warmed to his new-look team and the characters who have been added for the 2016-17 campaign which is now a quarter of the way through.

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16:

Sean Jarvis and his team behind the scenes deserve tremendous credit for the work they have done to encourage more people to join the bandwagon – and the decision to allow home fans in the South Stand at home games has been a revelation.

The atmosphere has improved significantly and, before Sheffield Wednesday venture from South to West Yorkshire, Town have been watched by 97,855 fans in just five league games.

That’s a tickets-issued average of 19,571 and a credit to all concerned.

Support has been replicated on the road too, with post-match celebrations becoming the norm.

Crowds have been at their highest both home and away since the 1970/71 season – when the team were mixing it in the top division.

And the latest Championship average away attendances (correct up to October 1) show Town fans above many of their supposed more illustrious league rivals as well – currently lying in fifth position for the highest average away attendance (10,499 at an average of 2,100).

The Town away games included in the data are the trips to Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading.

And it’s unsurprising to see recent Premier League boys Aston Villa (15,736 at an average of 3,417) and Newcastle United (14,115 at an average of 2,831) top of the table – followed closely by traditionally well-travelled Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters.

At the bottom are London sides Fulham and QPR, taking an average of just 527 and 689 fans away from home respectively.

Huddersfield Town are riding high in the SkyBet Championship so far this season.

