Club captain Tommy Smith insists it will be business as usual for Huddersfield Town today, despite the 'brilliant' display the side put on over the weekend at Crystal Palace.

A 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park for the Premier League new-boys sent shock waves throughout the league and propelled David Wagner's men to the top of the table – albeit for only 24 hours after Manchester United expertly dispatched West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

Reflecting on the emphatic win over the Eagles, Tommy Smith said: “A brilliant performance, brilliant result and a thoroughly deserved three points.

“It is probably nothing short of spectacular to be honest - we kept a clean sheet which is not the easiest thing to do away in the Premier League, defended brilliantly throughout the team and scored three great goals.

“We're all delighted and the fans have got every right to be happy and can enjoy this moment but when the new week starts we'll all be solely looking towards Newcastle United.”

The game against the Magpies on Sunday lunchtime (kick-off 1.30pm) is expected to be another exhilarating occasion – being the home Premier League bow for the club in front of a packed out John Smith's Stadium live on SKY TV.

An experience the 25-year-old is relishing after the excitement of leading the team out for their first-ever Premier League game at Selhurst Park.

“The atmosphere should be great – especially on the back of what we have done at Crystal Palace,” said Smith.

“To get back to our home stadium and perform in front of our home crowd – I am sure they will turn up in their numbers and we're looking forward to it.”

After coming back from a foot injury sustained in the Play-Off final victory over Reading back in May, the full-back also went on to allay any fears over his fitness after being substituted just before the hour mark of the Selhurst Park encounter.

Already on a booking picked up early in the first-half, Smith insisted it was a precaution from boss Wagner: “I actually felt relatively OK in the game fitness-wise.

“I had a tough afternoon up against Wilfried Zaha, he's obviously a top player – sometimes he got the better of me, sometimes I got the better of him, it was just one of those afternoons.”