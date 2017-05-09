Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will have to continue to prove pundits wrong if they are to win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs this season.

The Football on 5 pundits were not hopeful of Town's chances heading into the competition, with Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder not fancying Town and ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Micky Gray expecting the Owls to make it into the final.

The Blades' boss said: "I think Wednesday go in with momentum.

"The facts are that Huddersfield have won one in their last five or six. That's not good.

"I'm not too sure about changing the side so much - I think if there's a couple of tired bodies or a couple of knocks then maybe.

"But you want to be going into the play-offs on good form.

"Huddersfield aren't and Wednesday are - today apart.

"I think Sheffield Wednesday are big favourites but both teams will want to win that game of football."

And Gray also believes Wednesday will make it to Wembley - where they will face Fulham

He said: "Because of the momentum of Fulham getting themselves into the play-offs with the great form they're in I wouldn't want to play them at Wembley on a big football pitch because they play some superb stuff.

"But Sheffield Wednesday - my old club - absolutely flying and I would be surprised if that wasn't the final.

"But they're going to be difficult games."