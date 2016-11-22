Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tony Harrington will referee Huddersfield Town’s home Championship game against Wigan Athletic on Monday.

It’s a 15th appointment of the season for the Cleveland official.

Hartlepool-based Harrington was in the middle as Birmingham City beat Bristol City 1-0 at St Andrew’s on Saturday.

He has already refereed one Wigan game, the 2-1 home win over Wolves in September.

His last Town match was last season’s 2-1 home defeat by Derby County .

Harrington also took Town’s 2-1 Championship defeat at Wigan in November 2013.

Harrington is in his fourth season on the National List and part of the new Select Group 2.

The group is made up of 18 referees and 36 assistants and is financially supported by all 24 Championship clubs.

Meanwhile referee Tim Robinson’s report has confirmed that five Town players were yellow carded at Cardiff City on Saturday .

Keeper Danny Ward and midfielder Jonathan Hogg both went into the book for dissent.

Aaron Mooy , Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic were also cautioned.

Robinson was a replacement for James Adcock, who was originally assigned to the match.