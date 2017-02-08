Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool referee Peter Bankes will take Huddersfield Town’s Championship match at QPR on Saturday.

And Premier League whistler Stuart Attwell will be in the middle at Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Bankes was in charge when Town beat Derby County 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium in October.

He sent head coach David Wagner to the stand after he ran onto the pitch to celebrate Elias Kachunga’s late winner.

Bankes refereed Bristol City’s 1-0 home Championship win over Rotherham on Saturday.

Attwell, from Nuneaton, took last month’s Premier League meeting between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, which finished 1-1.

He will be the fourth official at Saturday’s top-flight clash between Stoke City and Crystal Palace.

Attwell refereed Town’s 2-1 win at home to Rotherham in September.