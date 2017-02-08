Liverpool referee Peter Bankes will take Huddersfield Town’s Championship match at QPR on Saturday.
And Premier League whistler Stuart Attwell will be in the middle at Rotherham United on Tuesday.
Watch Next
- WATCH: Town's Michael Hefele on repaying the fans1:01
- Listen to Michael Hefele's last minute winner for0:40
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town's Michael Hefele on pote0:53
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner with a0:21
- Hands Off HRI to split? Dave piece to camera1:04
- Mel Booth and Rory Benson react to FA charging Da6:43
- DI Benn Kemp Talks About Safer Internet Day 20171:26
Bankes was in charge when Town beat Derby County 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium in October.
He sent head coach David Wagner to the stand after he ran onto the pitch to celebrate Elias Kachunga’s late winner.
Bankes refereed Bristol City’s 1-0 home Championship win over Rotherham on Saturday.
Attwell, from Nuneaton, took last month’s Premier League meeting between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, which finished 1-1.
He will be the fourth official at Saturday’s top-flight clash between Stoke City and Crystal Palace.
Attwell refereed Town’s 2-1 win at home to Rotherham in September.