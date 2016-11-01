Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you ever sat in the stand thinking you could guide Huddersfield Town to victory?

Ever fancied yourself as a master tactician?

Well, now you have your chance to become the next David Wagner and guide Town to glory as popular football game Football Manager is due for release later this week.

Ahead of the launch, Adam Whiteside brings you everything you need to know on the latest managerial simulation offering...

When is the game released?

Hard copies of the game will be available to purchase on Friday, November 4 from the likes of Sainsbury's, HMV, Game.

You can also pre-order a copy from the Football Manager website - as soon as you do that, you can download the Beta for free and start playing straight away.

There is also a mobile version of the game, scheduled for releases on November 17.

What's new about it?

As with every addition of Football Manager, all the squads have been updated with the latest transfers and all player ratings have been adjusted.

The game has also been improved to feature new rules such as being able to kick-off with a solitary player as well as a foul by the last man no longer being an instant red card. Even the referee gets in on the action using the disappearing spray for free-kicks.

This year you get a real 'big game' feel with every fixture as the players emerge from the tunnel and take part in a warm-up and even shake hands pre-game.

New camera angles have been added behind the goal so you can make sure your defence is as organised as you'd like or your attack is being as creative as possible.

They've even made changes to the managerial avatar system so that you look exactly how you want while giving out instructions from the sideline. You can also add data analysts and sports scientists to your backroom staff.

Finally, the game has added a new Social Media hub which allows you to see how the fans are feeling about your performances and tactics -make sure to keep them happy!

New Features or Modes?

While management mode continues to grow and add new features all the time, Football Manager have improved their 'challenge' mode for 2017. The mode now includes a wider variety of scenarios for you to master using your managerial expertise.

There is also some downloadable content for the Touch edition on mobile which include 'board override', 'no firing', 'all job applications' and 'national management'.

The numbers

Dr Tom Markham of Sports Interactive said: “The game now has a database with 319,726 current players with former players, who may take other roles in football, it comes in at over 600,000."

“We have people on the ground in 51 countries covering 140 leagues. There are 2,250 fully researched clubs, with 250 statistics on each player – aggregated to 47 in the user interface.”

“With 1300 scouts, all the main clubs have a researcher and top clubs like Chelsea have multiple experts.”

What can I play it on?

Football Manager will be released on three different operating systems – Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The mobile version will follow later.

How much is it?

Retail versions are likely to cost anywhere between £25 and £35 at launch.