Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest version of Football Manager, the popular management simulation game is released this Friday, promising up-to-date realism and data.

And if you are thinking of purchasing the game and becoming the next David Wagner, you will be faced with a number of sides with bigger transfer and wage budgets to compete with.

Each side's transfer and wage budget can be a massive factor when deciding which team to control with Huddersfield Town having a maximum £1.43 million transfer kitty and £267,936 wage budget to operate with.

Sounds respectable – until you compare with the likes of Norwich City who have an incredible maximum of £11.63m to spend on new players and a suitably high wage bill to match.

Unsurprisingly, fellow relegated Premier League side Newcastle United also have plenty of financial resources available while Bristol City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Derby County also have more than £5 million to spend in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, at Aston Villa you'll have to sell players to free up cash to operate in the transfer market while if you want a real challenge then look no further than Burton Albion.

The promoted League One side have a meagre £187k to spend with a wage bill of a maximum of £73,845.

Have a look below at the full Championship table of the Maximum Transfer Budget and Wage Budget for each of the sides in the game.

Team Maximum Transfer budget Maximum Wage Budget (Per Week) Aston Villa £0 £1,167,009 (£850k start) Barnsley £2.61m £130,352 (£100k start) Birmingham City £629k £195,684 (£170k start) Blackburn Rovers £431k £346,066 (£245k start) Brentford £689k £202,725 (£165k start) Brighton £6.25m £445,501 (£350k) Bristol City £7.25m £254,112 (£200k start) Burton Albion £187k £73,845 (£61k start) Cardiff City £1.6m £507,997 (£425k start) Derby County £5.35m £611,597 (£500k) Fulham £575k £424, 856 (£350k start) Huddersfield Town £1.43m £267,936 (£205k start) Ipswich Town £680k £252,701 (£205k start) Leeds United £128k £273,279 (£200k start) Newcastle United £5.23m £1,166,033 (£1m start) Norwich City £11.63m £895,340 (£700k start) Nottingham Forest £719k £338,840 (325k start) Preston North End £674k £207,165 (£165k start) QPR £1.42m £480,665 (£363k start) Reading £4.08m £469,503 (£375k start) Rotherham United £354k £167,213 (£135k start) Sheffield Wednesday £2.91m £644,588 (£500k) Wigan Athletic £1.25m £286,459 (£250k) Wolves £3.37m £512,464 (£425k start)



