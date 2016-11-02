The latest version of Football Manager, the popular management simulation game is released this Friday, promising up-to-date realism and data.
And if you are thinking of purchasing the game and becoming the next David Wagner, you will be faced with a number of sides with bigger transfer and wage budgets to compete with.
Each side's transfer and wage budget can be a massive factor when deciding which team to control with Huddersfield Town having a maximum £1.43 million transfer kitty and £267,936 wage budget to operate with.
Sounds respectable – until you compare with the likes of Norwich City who have an incredible maximum of £11.63m to spend on new players and a suitably high wage bill to match.
Unsurprisingly, fellow relegated Premier League side Newcastle United also have plenty of financial resources available while Bristol City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Derby County also have more than £5 million to spend in the transfer market.
Meanwhile, at Aston Villa you'll have to sell players to free up cash to operate in the transfer market while if you want a real challenge then look no further than Burton Albion.
The promoted League One side have a meagre £187k to spend with a wage bill of a maximum of £73,845.
Have a look below at the full Championship table of the Maximum Transfer Budget and Wage Budget for each of the sides in the game.
|
Team
|
Maximum Transfer budget
|
Maximum Wage Budget (Per Week)
|
Aston Villa
|
£0
|
£1,167,009 (£850k start)
|
Barnsley
|
£2.61m
|
£130,352 (£100k start)
|
Birmingham City
|
£629k
|
£195,684 (£170k start)
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
£431k
|
£346,066 (£245k start)
|
Brentford
|
£689k
|
£202,725 (£165k start)
|
Brighton
|
£6.25m
|
£445,501 (£350k)
|
Bristol City
|
£7.25m
|
£254,112 (£200k start)
|
Burton Albion
|
£187k
|
£73,845 (£61k start)
|
Cardiff City
|
£1.6m
|
£507,997 (£425k start)
|
Derby County
|
£5.35m
|
£611,597 (£500k)
|
Fulham
|
£575k
|
£424, 856 (£350k start)
|
Huddersfield Town
|
£1.43m
|
£267,936 (£205k start)
|
Ipswich Town
|
£680k
|
£252,701 (£205k start)
|
Leeds United
|
£128k
|
£273,279 (£200k start)
|
Newcastle United
|
£5.23m
|
£1,166,033 (£1m start)
|
Norwich City
|
£11.63m
|
£895,340 (£700k start)
|
Nottingham Forest
|
£719k
|
£338,840 (325k start)
|
Preston North End
|
£674k
|
£207,165 (£165k start)
|
QPR
|
£1.42m
|
£480,665 (£363k start)
|
Reading
|
£4.08m
|
£469,503 (£375k start)
|
Rotherham United
|
£354k
|
£167,213 (£135k start)
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
£2.91m
|
£644,588 (£500k)
|
Wigan Athletic
|
£1.25m
|
£286,459 (£250k)
|
Wolves
|
£3.37m
|
£512,464 (£425k start)