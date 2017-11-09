The video will start in 8 Cancel

The latest version of everyone's favourite football management simulation is just around the corner with the release of Football Manager 2018.

As well as the usual level of detail and data to pour over, it will come with a number of new features that will help you immerse yourself in the virtual world of managing a team.

So just when can you get your hands on the new game? And what is awaiting you when you do?

Here's everything you need to know...

When is it out?

There's not long to go now, as the game will be released on Friday, November 10.

All three versions of the game - Football Manager, Football Manager Touch and Football Manager Handheld - will be released on the same day for the first time.

How much will it cost?

The full price is £37.99 or £21.99 for Football Manager Touch or around £10 for Football Manager Handheld.

When is the beta out?

Those that pre-order Football Manager 2018 will get access to the public beta before the game is released.

And any progress you make from the beta can be carried forward into the main game.

What are the new features?

The makers of the game have promised a number of "big overhauls" to the match engine, plus improvements to the AI.

A new graphics engine will improve the matchday experience, while a 'Dynamics' module will give you a more intimate picture of the harmony of your squad,

The scouting system has been revamped and an all-new fantasy draft sounds like it will be a popular feature.

What formats can I buy it for?

The main Football Manager 2018 game will be available on PC, Mac and Linux. The Touch version is on those three formats, plus high-end iPads and Android tablets. Mobile is on iOS and Android.