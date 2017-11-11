The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lionel Messi, Hatem Ben Arfa, Sergio Aguero and John Obi Mikel all have something in common - they were all wonderkids in Football Manager 2008.

The latest installment of the Football Manager series has just been released - Football Manager 2018.

One of the staples of the game are the wonderkids, and getting your hands on them can make or break your fortune.

However, predicting the stars of tomorrow is no easy task for the game’s developers.

Sometimes they get it spot on, sometimes they miss by a country mile.

To have a look at how well Football Manager have done in the past, the Huddersfield Examiner tracked down a list of 2008’s wonderkids from fmscout.com and looked at how many Champions League games and major titles they have won.

The list highlights 67 different players who were classed as wonderkids 10 years ago.

Those players made a total of 1,930 Champions League appearances between them and won 274 honours from either international, continental or domestic competitions in Europe's five biggest leagues.

Three players have made 100 or more Champions League appearances while another 12 have made between 50 and 99.

However, 10 of the 68 players in question failed to make any appearances in Europe’s top competition and nine have either retired or are currently without a club.

Here’s a list of them in full.

100+ Champions League appearances

Player | Current club | Champions League apps

Lionel Messi | Barcelona | 119

Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid | 107

Cesc Fabregas | Chelsea | 100

50-99 Champions League appearances

Player | Current club | Champions League apps

Karim Benzema | Real Madrid | 97

Marcelo | Real Madrid | 81

Gonzalo Higuain | Juventus | 69

John Obi Mikel | TJ Treda | 68

Angel Di Maria | PSG | 64

Giorgio Chiellini | Juventus | 60

Nani | Lazio | 60

Joao Moutinho | Monaco | 59

Theo Walcott | Arsenal | 59

Samir Nasri | Antalyaspor | 58

Sergio Aguero | Man City | 57

Ivan Rakitic | Barcelona | 54

20-49 Champions League appearances

Player | Current club | Champions League apps

Gareth Bale | Real Madrid | 49

Juan Mata | Man United | 48

Edinson Cavani | PSG | 48

Alexis Sanchez | Arsenal | 46

Vincent Kompany | Man City | 45

Thiago | Bayern Munich | 40

Anderson | Coritiba | 40

Javi Martinez | Bayern Munich | 38

Ezequiel Garay | Valencia | 35

Bojan | Alaves | 34

Domenico Criscito | Zenit St Petersburg | 29

Miguel Veloso | Genoa | 29

Hatem Ben Arfa | PSG | 26

Anthony Vanden Borre | Free agent | 25

Lucas | Lazio | 25

Ever Banega | Sevilla | 25

Carlos Vela | Real Sociedad | 23

Alexandre Pato | TJ Quanjian | 22

Diego Capel | Free agent | 21

Fernando Gago | Boca Juniors | 20

Jeremy Menez | Antalyaspor | 20

1-20 Champions League appearances

Player | Current club | Champions League apps

Adrien Silva | Leicester | 14

Ismael Aissati | Balikesirspor | 14

Giuseppe Rossi | Free agent | 12

Royston Drenthe | Retired | 11

Ignacio Camacho | Wolfsburg | 11

Lorenzo De Silvestri | Torino | 9

Breno | Vasco de Gama | 8

Matias Fernandez | Metaxa | 7

Nikolay Mihaylov | Free agent | 6

Anthony Stokes | Hibs | 6

Micah Richards | Aston Villa | 5

Giovani Dos Santos | LA Galaxy | 5

Renato Augusto | Beijing | 4

Okaka | Watford | 4

Tarik Elyounoussi | Qarabag | 3

Franco Di Santo | Schalke | 3

Armand Traore | Nottingham Forest | 2

Sunny | Salt Lake | 2

Guilherme | Atletico PR | 2

Paolo Hernán Dellafiore | Free agent | 1

Francisco Merida | Osasuna | 1

No Champions League appearances

Player | Current club | Champions League apps

Oscar Ustari | Atlas | 0

Miguel Angel Fraga | Atlas | 0

Fabrice Muamba | Retired | 0

Daniele Dessena | Cagliari | 0

Michael Johnson | Retired | 0

Lulinha | Pohang | 0

Oscar Trejo | Rayo Vallecano | 0

Kerlon | Retired | 0

Cristian Nazarit | Al Ahli | 0

Federico Laurito | Amarilla | 0