Our football writers can't agree on the Aaron Mooy tackle - what do you think?

  • By

The Australian could have been shown a red card at the weekend

Aaron Mooy's controversial tackle on Liam Bridcutt

Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt at the weekend has caused our Huddersfield Town football writers to disagree.

The Australian lost the ball at the end of the first half and seemed to dive into a tackle on the Leeds midfielder in an effort to regain possession.

Referee Roger East produced a yellow card for the tackle, but Whites fans - and some Town fans - believed the challenge was worthy of a sending off.

WATCH: Mel Booth and Rory Benson discuss Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt at the weekend

WATCH: Mel Booth and Rory Benson discuss Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt against Leeds
Mooy went on to score the winning goal to add salt to Leeds wounds and leave Garry Monk's side in the relegation zone.

What do you make of the tackle? Should it have been a red or yellow? Have your say in the comments below.

