Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Luke Coddington is preparing to face National League leaders Forest Green Rovers.

The 21-year-old is on loan to Wrexham AFC and made his second appearance for the Welsh side in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at fellow former Football League club Torquay United.

Former Middlesbrough player Coddington’s stay runs through to December 10 with the move to the Dragons coming due to injuries to Shwan Jalal and Chris Dunn.

The former England junior international is the grandson of ex-Town defender and captain John Coddington and joined Town in the close-season on a 12-month deal with the club having the option of a year’s extension.

Coddington has made three Under 23 appearances for Town this season.

Saturday’s hosts Forest Green are flying high under manager Mark Cooper, a former Town loan player.