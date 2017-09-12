Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leicester City were in the Champions League last season but now come to Huddersfield Town with a more pressing target in mind – avoiding relegation problems.

While Town are sixth following their first defeat of the campaign at West Ham United, Leicester are fourth from bottom with one win and three defeats.

Boss Craig Shakespeare may have said his side should be targeting European qualification this season, but the players are remaining realistic, having been down the bottom of the standings for a while last term.

Leicester were the only British team to make it to the quarter-finals of the top European club competition, but they’ve not started too convincingly this time.

And they are outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Harry Maguire, who played against Town for Sheffield United in the play-off final of 2012, explained to the Leicester Mercury: “People keep saying what do you predict for Leicester but I wouldn’t like to put a points tally on it.

“Obviously staying in the league is first and foremost, but with our squad I think we’re more than capable of doing that.

“Then we’ve got to look higher. We’re not going to put a points tally on anything. We take every months it comes and see where it takes us.

“We saw a couple of seasons ago that you never know where it can take you.”

Winger Marc Albrighton also believes the Foxes have to set short-term targets over the coming months and not look too far ahead.

“If you’re in a certain bracket, you’ve always have to look at survival as the first and foremost,” said Albrighton.

Get that done and then you can set your next target and move onto what you think you can achieve that season.

“You have to be realistic with it. We’ve said we want to get survival out the way as quickly as possible and then move onto our next target.

“We can have a look at that then revaluate and move onto our next target.”