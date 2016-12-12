Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barcelona may possess some of the world's greatest players but they are nothing compared to the talents of Huddersfield Town, according to one Spanish football fan.

Ever since Miguel Angel Bueno purchased a football management game twenty years ago, the 34-year-old has been hooked on all things Town.

And the 2-1 home victory over Bristol City at the weekend was the Spaniard's second trip to the John Smith's Stadium after his first one during the League One promotion season of 2011-2012.

“In 1996 I bought a PC Game about English football teams. I began to play with a team called Huddersfield,” Miguel explains.

“Little by little I fell in love (with them). I bought one shirt and I began to search for more information on the club and the team and looked for their results every week.”

After six years of supporting Huddersfield Town from more than a thousand miles away, Miguel was finally able to make the journey to West Yorkshire in April 2012.

A last minute Lee Novak goal gave Town a 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United in what Miguel described as 'an awful game'.

But the Spaniard was undeterred and has kept supporting the side from afar and even brought his wife to the weekend game to ensure she is fully behind the Blue White Army cause.

As well as witnessing Town put in a great performance to move back into the Play-Off places of the SkyBet Championship, Miguel was able to meet many of his players, including his favourite – Dean Whitehead, although not get an autographed shirt which was his ultimate aim.

“I signed Dean Whitehead on the computer game two years before Huddersfield Town did so he has always been one of my favourites,” said Miguel.

“I was able to meet Dean before the match. He was very friendly with me. I bought a shirt with his name on the back but would have loved to have got a signed one.”

Miguel is also hoping that his visit will coincide with another promotion as it did back in 2012 but either way believes the side are going in the right direction under David Wagner.

“Saturday was a wonderful match. I'm proud of the team. I like their identity and how they know what they are doing with and without it (the ball). The Wagner Revolution is amazing.”

And there was special praise for one particular player in the Blue and White stripes as well – Australian Aaron Mooy who has already had numerous plaudits and comparisons for his displays this season.

“Aaron Mooy is a fantastic player. He's like Iniesta, the Iniesta of Huddersfield," added Miguel.

Do you have a special or unique story to share about your support of Huddersfield Town? Or are you a Supporters Group that follows the club home and away? If so, feel free to email blake.welton@trinitymirror.com with some details and you may feature.