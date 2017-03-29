Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Arsenal FC forward Ian Wright is set to appear at the John Smith's Stadium for a special 'An Evening With' event in June.

Huddersfield Town, in partnership with See It Now Sport, will welcome the goalscoring legend on Friday June 9 for a night of footballing tales and anecdotes.

The ex-striker, now football pundit, will be speaking about his career with the Gunners as well as his spells at Burnley, West Ham United and Celtic.

While at Arsenal, the forward lifted the Premier League trophy as well as the FA and League Cups, scoring over 380 career goals including nine at international level for England.

On retiring from football in 2000, Wright has gone on to become a recognisable figure on TV and Radio including punditry at numerous England international fixtures.

Tickets for the event are on sale and include a three-course meal priced at £55.

Limited VIP tickets are also available at £75 which includes an additional exclusive drinks reception and professional photo with Ian Wright.

Tickets can be purchased via www.seeitnowsports.com or by contacting either james@seeitnowsports.com or katie.barraclough@htafc.com with sponsorship opportunities also available upon request.