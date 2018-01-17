Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr is now a Huddersfield Town fan!

And it’s all because of Fes Batista, who is now training hard at the four-weight former World Champion’s gym in America.

Huddersfield fighter Batista is bidding to get his career back on track after suffering a bad injury, and he has been allowed by Premier League Town to use the nickname “The Terrier” when in the ring.

Batista – who works with the World Boxing Council’s anti-bullying programme – has now presented a Town shirt to Jones Jnr, who is happy to be an honorary fan.

Town’s Marketing Manager Jonathan Wilkinson commented: “Fes is a big Town fan and it’s fantastic that he’s shared his love of the club with one of the all-time boxing greats.

“We’re all looking forward to Fes’s next fight; we’re sure he will show his #TerrierSpirit!”

The 27-year-old Batista, from the Crosland Hill area, was on a high after winning his first professional fight in the USA back in 2015.

But a freak broken-leg accident when he was back home in West Yorkshire put his hopes on a back-burner – until now.

After months of hard graft getting back in shape – and previously battling mental scars and depression from the setback – Batista is in a three-month training camp at the Jones gym in Florida, and with the backing of Town from their nickname.

The former Moorend High student, who originally fought under his real name of Mohammed Faisal, hopes to have a comeback fight in April.

And “The Terrier” reports all is going nicely so far.

“I am working hard, the training is going well and I am learning something new from Roy every day,” said Batista, who has told his trainer all about Town’s success in reaching the Premier League.

Jones Jnr is one of the sport’s greatest fighters.

The 48-year-old is still boxing himself and may even be in action next month for the 75th fight of a glittering career.

He has won world titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight and is the only boxer in history to start his professional career at light middleweight and go on to be world heavyweight champion.

The multi-award winning fighter is a very strict trainer and someone who teaches his fighters by physically having one-to-one sessions with them in the ring.

He teaches ‘old school’ techniques for fitness, too, and is considered by many as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time.