Former Derby County manager Steve McClaren has spoken on his shock sacking as the Rams boss - and David Wagner's touchline antics.

The 55-year-old was speaking to Sky Sports on his recent dismissal at Pride Park – just five months since taking over at the club.

McClaren was sacked two days after the 3-0 defeat against SkyBet Championship high-fliers Brighton & Hove Albion on March 10, with the side having won only one of the previous nine games.

"I was very disappointed to get the call on the Sunday evening,” McClaren told Sky Sports News. “I was shocked, and still am.”

And when the former England boss was asked to talk about the Championship in general, McClaren described Town boss David Wagner 'as a great character, with a well disciplined team.'

Huddersfield Town beat Derby County through a dramatic stoppage-time Elias Kachunga winner back in October, a goal which saw the German Head Coach run down the touchline to celebrate with his team.

And the antics were repeated as Michael Hefele's last minute goal against Leeds United sparked wild scenes of jubilations with Wagner once again running onto the pitch to join in with the celebrations.

Those actions sparked fury from the visitor's bench and as the German boss went to return to his own technical area an altercation began with Leeds United boss Garry Monk.

And reflecting back on his own experience while Derby boss, McClaren said: “He ran past me twice when they scored against us which we didn't like.”

“I could fully understand Gary Monk wanting to get in his way”