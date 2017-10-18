Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town forward Iwan Roberts believes David Wagner’s squad need to make a collective effort to overcome their goalscoring failings.

Town have failed to find the back of the next in the last four games in all competitions – Laurent Delpoitre’s strike in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City on September 16 being the last goal for the club.

And Welshman Roberts, fondly remembered for his powerful No9 displays, believes it ultimately isn’t as simple as just getting a supply into the forwards.

“They’ve got a couple of big lads up there but they need the service - get the ball wide and get in crosses,” remarked Iwan Roberts after the 2-0 defeat at Swansea City.

“I think they will thrive on crosses but at the same time they’re not going to get a player who is going to get 15-20 goals this season.

“It has to be a collective issue - you can’t just depend on your centre forwards, goals need to come from all over the pitch.

“You have to also make sure you are solid defensively and not conceding stupid goals - keep clean sheets and then that one goal will be enough to win you games.”