Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town boss Mark Robins has rejoined Coventry City one day after the Sky Blues sacked Russell Slade.

Robins left Coventry after a year at the helm in 2013 for the vacant managerial position at Town.

The 47-year-old took charge of the 18th-placed side in February 2013, keeping the Terriers up in his first six months.

In his only full season in West Yorkshire, Robins guided the side to 17th in the Championship but was sacked after the opening match of the 2014/15 season - a 4-0 loss at home to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

The ex-Town boss had a spell at Scunthorpe before resigning for the Sky Blues on a contract said to be "beyond the current season".

Coventry sacked Slade on Sunday after a 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury, leaving the Sky Blues 13 points from safety at the foot of the League One table.

The ex-Cardiff manager lasted just 16 matches in charge at the Ricoh Arena - winning just three.

Slade did however win his three EFL trophy matches, which took Coventry to the Wembley final where they will play Oxford United on April 2.

On returning to Coventry, Robins told the club website: "I know the club well and it has been especially difficult to watch the struggles of this season from afar.

"My aim is to provide a change of fortune for this football club in the long-term, and build a team not only for now, but for the future of Coventry City."