Former Huddersfield Town manager Lee Clark has left Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock to take charge of League One outfit Bury.

The announcement comes exactly a year after the 44-year-old was appointed at Rugby Park, leaving the club sixth in the table.

Clark steered Killie to safety last season through a 4-1 aggregate play-off victory over Falkirk and immediately set about transforming the squad with an eventual turnover of 35 players over the course of last summer.

The former Newcastle United midfielder, who managed Town between 2008 and 2012, takes over from Chris Brass, who was appointed head coach on an interim basis until the end of the season after David Flitcroft was sacked in mid-November.

The Shakers, who are in 21st place, two points from safety, have agreed a compensation package with Kilmarnock to ensure Clark’s release.

A Kilmarnock club statement read: “When Lee expressed a desire to move back to his homeland, the clubs swiftly agreed terms for the early termination of his contract which was due to run until May 2019.

“While disappointed to lose Lee so soon, the board of Kilmarnock understood his desire to be closer to his family and embrace a new challenge.”

Clark added: “I have had a wonderful year as Kilmarnock manager. The club and fans have treated myself and my family fantastically - we are in a good position with a strong and loyal squad and staff.

“But I still have huge ambition to one day manage at the highest level in England, which is obviously the Premier League, and I feel that the fresh challenge of managing a club in England’s League One could provide me with the platform to build towards this goal.”

The former midfielder took his first steps into management with Huddersfield Town and was chairman Dean Hoyle's first appointment when he succeeded Stan Ternent in December 2008.

Clark led Town to a new Football League record unbeaten run of 43 games but was unable to seal League One promotion, with his side losing in the play-off semi-finals in 2010 and final in 2011.

He was sacked in February 2012, three months before Simon Grayson led Town to Wembley play-off glory against Sheffield United and has also had managerial spells with Birmingham City and Blackpool.