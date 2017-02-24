Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock will sign a new deal with Cardiff City.

The 68-year-old was on a short-term contract in south Wales, but has had successful talks with the club to remain in the position for another season.

The Bluebirds were second bottom of the Championship table when Warnock took over, but are now just three points behind Derby County and have an outside chance at making the play-offs this campaign.

Although the extension has not yet been signed, it has been agreed in principal after chairman Mehmet Dalman gave the ex-Town boss reassurances over the funds at his disposal in the summer transfer window.

The manager had previously hinted he wanted financial support from owner Vincent Tan so he would have a real shot at taking Cardiff into the Premier League next season - which would be a record-breaking eighth promotion for Warnock.

In his pre-Fulham press conference, the boss also hinted he could stay at the Cardiff City Stadium past the end of the 2017/18 season.

Warnock told Wales Online : "It’s never been in question. I've only spoken to Mehmet about certain things that he and Vincent Tan were trying to agree and I’m pleased to say I’ve agreed everything.

"We’ve not put pen to paper but we’ve agreed an extension for next season. We’re singing from the same song sheet.

"We're desperate to do well, we each want the same thing. There are no guarantees - just look at Claudio Ranieri . But my objective is to be as popular here in 12 months' time as I am at the moment.

"The contract was never in doubt, I just didn't want to come for the wrong reasons. Vincent and Mehmet have been nothing but supportive from the start.

"We've had to show them what we can do. It’s a trust thing between manager and owner, we each want the same thing. As I say nothing is guaranteed, but with their support we can give it a good try.

"We’ll be up against a lot of clubs with a lot of money. But it’s easy for a manager to commit to a club when the fans want you.

"If the scenario was different, who knows? But if the fans want me it'll mean I'm doing a good job. We’ll just have a go next season and see where we are after that."