Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock have given his SkyBet Championship Play-Off predictions ahead of the final run-in.

And despite having spells in charge of both Town and Leeds, the now-Cardiff City manager has not back either for promotion.

The 68-year-old spent two seasons Town during the mid-1990s, guiding the side to Division One via the Play-Offs in the 1994/95 season and returned to West Yorkshire in 2012 for an under whelming spell at Leeds United.

Both West Yorkshire sides are currently firmly entrenched in the top six going and despite Warnock's previous allegiances to the clubs, the 68-year-old gave an unexpected response when discussing the promotion candidates on TalkSport.

Huddersfield Town are currently in third position in the table, Reading fourth with Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday making up the final two places.

However, Fulham are pushing the Owls close for the final Play-Off spot, currently two points away from the top six.

"I think it could be whichever one of those two, myself. I think they could win the play-offs, Sheffield Wednesday or Fulham" Warnock told the popular radio show.

"Fulham are a good side but they’re not so good on the defensive side of the game so it’ll be interesting.

“I think those two teams have got enough in the play-offs with what they’ve got, but you’ve got to take your hat off to the other lads.

“I mean, (Leeds United manager) Garry Monk’s (been) fantastic after a bad start, and Huddersfield... wow, you know. It’s unbelievable."

Warnock could also have a say on the final reckoning with his Bluebirds travelling to both Wednesday and the John Smith's Stadium before the end of the season.