Former Huddersfield Town Chief Executive Paul Fletcher has slammed West Ham United's London Stadium, claiming it should be knocked down and rebuilt.

Fletcher, who has built or advised on more than 30 new grounds including Town's John Smith's Stadium, spoke out after a spate of matchday violence at the ground.

The Hammers have been beset by crowd disorder since moving into the former Olympic Stadium in the summer after 112 years at Upton Park - the latest seeing hundreds of supporters clash during a recent EFL Cup tie against Chelsea.

Speaking to the BBC, the former player who spent six years with Town, claimed the venue was not suitable for football fans.

He said: “Something has to give. If you want to satisfy spectators the only way to get those spectators near that pitch is to knock it down and start again

"When I build my football stadiums, my number one concern is the spectator.

“What they've done is tried to convert an athletics stadium into a football pitch and, in my opinion, it doesn't work.

Moving forward, West Ham United have issued a five-point security plan to prevent further disorder and vowed to ban any fan involved in violence for life.