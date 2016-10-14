Former Huddersfield Town defender Joey Jones set to lead Wrexham AFC's FA Cup bid

The Dragons are preparing for an FA Cup showdown with Stamford with former Town player Joey Jones at the helm.

Former Huddersfield Town favourite Joey Jones is one of three men who will take charge of Wrexham in the FA Cup on Saturday after the National League club sacked manager Gary Mills yesterday.

Now reserve team manager and former Wrexham player Jones, head of youth Andy Davies and former club captain Dean Keates will be in charge for the FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Stamford.

Ex-Wales defender Jones is best known for his time at Liverpool, with whom he won the European Cup.

But as well as Wrexham, where he had three separate spells as a player, Jones also turned out for Chelsea and Town, making 76 appearances between 1985-87.

The 61-year-old had a previous spell as caretaker manager at the Racecourse Ground in 2001.