Aidy Boothroyd will miss out on a return to Huddersfield Town when the John Smith’s Stadium hosts Friday’s England versus Germany Under 20 international.

The 45-year-old, who came through Town’s junior system and made 10 appearances before joining Bristol Rovers in 1990, is instead to take charge of England Under 21s.

WATCH: Dean Whitehead speaks ahead of Huddersfield Town's trip to Ipswich Town

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

His step up follows Under 21 chief Gareth Southgate’s appointment as interim senior team manager in the wake of former Town defenbder Sam Allardyce’s departure.

Boothroyd’s new charges have a game in Kazakhstan on Thursday followed by a final Euro 2017 qualifier against against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Walsall on Tuesday, October 11.

One point from the two games will be sufficient to send England to Poland for next summer’s finals.

The Under 20s will nw be led by Boothroyd’s assistant Paul Williams.

The John Smith’s match is part of a tournament also featuring Holland and the USA which will be held throughout Lancashire and Yorkshire.

On Wednesday, it’s USA vs Germany in Leigh and England vs Holland at Oldham Athletic while the other game on Friday is Holland vs USA at Altrincham.

On Monday 10 it’s England vs USA at Rochdale and Holland vs Germany at Leigh.

England are preparing for the Under 20 World Cup in South Korea in May and June and have also had a double header against Brazil earlier this season.

Former Watford, Colchester United, Coventry City and Northampton Town manager Boothroyd said of his switch: “Gareth and the players have done a terrific to put us in the position that we’re in, so I’m looking forward to the challenge of taking it on.

“That’s mixed with a disappointment of how it has all come about, but it’s about moving onwards and cracking on with the job, supporting Gareth and seeing if I can contribute before handing it back over, which is the plan.

“We’re in a position where the Under 21s are running a really smooth ship so I’ll keep it going in the same direction and work to finish off a job which has been done really well so far.

“It really is a case of keeping it nice and steady and guiding them over the line – that’s my role.”

Former Nottingham Forest caretaker manager Williams said: “It’s been great working with Aidy and the Under 20s this season, so to take on the team for these games over the next few months is a big honour and privilege for me.

“We have three good games coming up and I’m looking forward to working with the players again as we continue working towards the World Cup next summer.”

Southgate is to retain former Town player Martyn Margetson as England goalkeeping coach for his initial four-match stint as manager.

England are in World Cup qualifying action at home to Malta next Saturday and against Slovenia at the Stadion Stozice in Ljubljana in on Tuesday week, October 11.