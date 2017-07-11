Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town full-back Simon Trevitt believes the days are long gone when a glut of youngsters would progress through a club's Academy.

And the Dewsbury-born fans favourite, who came through the youth ranks at Town, also believes today's youngsters are often 'over-coached' in comparison with yesteryear.

Coming from a family of staunch Huddersfield Town supporters, Trevitt was offered apprentice terms at the club in May 1984 before becoming a full-time professional two years later at the tender age of 18.

The right-back went on to rack up more than 200 appearances for the club over a nine year period which also saw the player feature in Huddersfield Town’s historic Second Division Play-Off Final success in 1995.

But it's a situation the now 49-year-old believes will not happen again – either at Huddersfield Town or anywhere else across the country.

“It's a bit disappointing how the Academy is at the moment – there's not a lot of players coming through,” Simon Trevitt said.

“But my opinion is that generally all Academies are taking players too young - as 8-9 year olds they are taking a bit of their childhood away.

“They become too regimental in their approach – meaning there is no expression in the way they play and they are perhaps even being over-coached.

“At Huddersfield Town nobody seems to be coming through at the minute - and now being in the Premier League it is going to be even harder for any youngsters to break through.

“When I started out we were lucky because at the age of 17/18 there were three of us making our debuts in the first-team.

“Graham Mitchell, Paul Williams and myself - whereas now, you are lucky to get in a side at the age of 21 or 22. What happened with us is not going to happen these days."

