Are former Huddersfield Town duo set for Glasgow Rangers showdown with St Johnstone?

Midfielder Matt Crooks is back after an ankle injury and could line-up alongside Josh Windass for the Scottish Premiership side

Rangers' Josh Windass in action with Celtic's Scott Brown during the Betfred Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Park.
Josh Windass says he’s looking forward to playing alongside his former Huddersfield Town and Accrington Stanley teammate Matt Crooks at Glasgow Rangers.

Windass has made seven appearances for the Glasgow giants but Huddersfield-born Crooks, also 22, arrived in the summer with an ankle injury and has turned out just the once.

He was an unused substitute for Sunday’s 1-0 League Cup final defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic at Hampden, where Windass was a starter.

And both players are in the squad for the Wednesday-night Scottish Premiership game at home to St Johnstone.

Windass, who came through Town’s academy but was released in 2012, said: “Matt has had a tough time with injury.

“He’s a great player and once he gets back to full fitness he will make a big impact in the team.

“We played well together all last season at Accrington so hopefully we will get to that again soon.”

Huddersfield Town product Josh Windass should be at heart of Rangers team to close gap on Celtic

Dad Dean Windass reckons his pace is invaluable

