Former Huddersfield Town head of football operations Stuart Webber looks to be banking on a repeat of good fortune when appointing managers.

Webber, who parted company with Town to join Norwich City in early April, is set to appoint Borussia Dortmund second team coach Daniel Farke as the Canaries' new manager.

With the Canaries expected to complete a two-year deal for the German this week, the move echoes Webber’s decision to bring David Wagner into the English game at the John Smith’s Stadium on November 5, 2015.

Farke has been in charge of Dortmund’s second side ever since Wagner joined Town and guided the team to second in their division with only three defeats this season.

He will be hoping to emulate Wagner’s impact in English football, with his fellow German taking Town to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Reading after finishing fifth in the league this season.

Should he join, Farke will become Norwich’s first foreign manager after sporting director Webber targeted him to replace Alex Neil – who was sacked in March.

Farke is likely to have a limited budget at Carrow Road with Norwich needing to offload several high earners in order to reinvest back into the squad.

Yanic Wildschut – who only joined from Wigan in January – Steven Naismith, Michael McGovern and Matt Jarvis could all be sold this summer.

Alan Irvine has been in caretaker charge as the Canaries finished eighth in the Sky Bet Championship after last season’s relegation from the Premier League.