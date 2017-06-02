Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town hard man Darren Bullock admitted he 'could not stop crying' after watching the side clinch promotion to the Premier League.

The ex-midfielder is regarded as a hero among Town’s fans having scored the winning spot-kick in the Division Two Play-Off semi-final at Brentford on their way to their 1995 success.

On Monday, he endured another Play-Off final at Wembley – albeit from afar – as he saw Town beat Reading FC in a nerve-racking shoot-out from a pub in Worcester.

Bullock, who was known as a midfield enforcer, revealed he broke down in tears when Christopher Schindler dispatched the decisive penalty.

“I went through so many emotions during the game,” Darren Bullock told Geoff Berkeley from the Worcester News.

“Huddersfield should have been 2-0 up in the first 10 minutes and I was thinking this was not going to be our day.

“But both sides cancelled each other out for the next 80 minutes and through extra-time.

“When we got to penalties I was very confident, but as soon as that last penalty went in to take us up to the Premier League I broke down in tears. I was on my knees.

“I must admit I am not an emotional man, but I just could not stop crying. I have only just got my voice back, but my emotions are still all over the place.”

Bullock said it would be a 'dream come true' to see David Wagner ’s men go toe-to-toe with giants Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool , remaining optimistic about their chances of staying in the top flight.

“They have got a very good squad at the moment and I can see them holding their own,” said the 48-year-old who is now a window cleaner in Worcester.

“The likes of Burnley and AFC Bournemouth have done it against the big guns.

“Huddersfield can’t afford to spend millions of pounds on players, but they could get three players who have been there and done it.

“Hopefully they can then build a platform to stay in the Premier League.”

Having come through the youth ranks at Worcester City, Bullock played for Malvern Town before joining Nuneaton Borough where he attracted the interest of Town.

He made 145 appearances for the West Yorkshire side before signing for Swindon Town for £400,000 in 1997.

After a spell at Bury, Bullock rejoined Worcester in 2001 and currently lives in Brickfield, but he admits he does intend to return to Huddersfield .

“I could not say a nicer word about Huddersfield Town,” he said. “They are fantastic club with a brilliant fan base.

“When I left Huddersfield and went to Swindon and Bury it became a job,” he added.

“It was an honour to play for Huddersfield and I still treat it as my home.

“Eventually when I have finished what I am doing in Worcester I will move to Huddersfield and hopefully live there for the rest of my days. I just love the place.”