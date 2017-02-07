Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town keeper Alex Smithies is proving a capital asset for Saturday’s opponents QPR.

The 26-year-old has been nominated in two categories at the London Football Awards.

Smithies, who moved for £2m in August 2015, is up for both the Football League Player of the Year and London Goalkeeper of the Year gongs.

The Huddersfield-born Town academy product ensured a place in club folklore by putting away the penalty which led to Town’s Wembley shoot-out success against Sheffield United in the League One play-off final of 2012.

All 10 outfield players from each side had taken aim from the spot before Smithies scored and Blades’ keeper Steve Simonsen missed.

Now the man who made 274 Town appearances is proving popular with the QPR faithful.

A renowned penalty stopper at Town, he has been beaten in only three of the 10 spot kicks he has faced with the West London side.

There are eight London Football Awards in total, with the winners announced at the prestigious event, hosted by BBC presenter Gary Lineker, at Battersea Evolution on March 2.

In its third year and sponsored by Toscafund, the awards raise funds for former Arsenal goalkeeper and TV presenter Bob Wilson and his wife Megs’ charity, Willow - the only national charity working with seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40 to fulfil uplifting and unforgettable Special Days.

QPR’s squad also includes former Town centre-back Joel Lynch.

The 29-year-old moved in a £1.5 package during the close-season.