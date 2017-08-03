The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Huddersfield Town loanee Danny Ward pulled off a number of fine saves as Liverpool fell to defeat in last night's Audi Cup final clash against Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old was making his first appearance for the Reds after his SkyBet Championship Play-Off heroics last season but could not prevent Jurgen Klopp 's men losing 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

But the Welsh stopper made a number of fine saves including showing incredible reflexes to deny Atletico's Ángel Correa in the lead-up to the Spanish side's goal score by Keidi Bare.

Liverpool equalised through Roberto Firmino in the second-half which saw the game eventually go to penalties where the stopper was unable to get near the precise Atleti spot-kicks.

However, his performance between the sticks certainly won't have done his chances of gaining the No.1 keeper's jersey any harm as he battles Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet for the starting slot ahead of the new season.