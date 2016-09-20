Former Huddersfield Town man eyes fresh start at QPR

Former Huddersfield Town centre-back Joel Lynch is eyeing a second start for Queens Park Rangers.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, beaten 2-1 by Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, host Sunderland in the English Football League Cup.

It’s one of eight Wednesday-night third-round ties, and the 28-year-old is hoping to figure after injury.

Lynch, who moved in the summer in a deal which could rise to £1.5m, was hampered by a hamstring problem in pre-season.

He returned to help Rangers overcome Swindon Town in the League Cup first round - only to suffer an abdominal issue.

The ex-Nottingham Forest player, who played 128 times for Town, made his league debut for the Loftus Road side from the bench in last week’s 6-0 home mauling by Newcastle United.

He was an unused substitute against Town.

Wednesday ties: Fulham vs Bristol City, Northampton Town vs Manchester United, QPR vs Sunderland, Southampton vs Crystal Palace, Swansea City vs Manchester City, West Ham United vs Accrington Stanley, Stoke City vs Hull City, Tottenham Hotspur vs Gillingham.