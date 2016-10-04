Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Former Huddersfield Town man joins Accrington Stanley

  • Updated
  • By

Manager John Coleman happy to sign Gary Taylor-Fletcher

Gary Taylor-Fletcher, left, in action for Tranmere Rovers this season

John Coleman says former Huddersfield Town forward Gary Taylor-Fletcher’s experience will be a big boost for Accrington Stanley.

The 35-year-old has joined the League Two club on non-contract terms to help cover for injuries and suspensions.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate at Ipswich Town

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Taylor-Fletcher could feature in the Tuesday-night Checkatrade Trophy tie at Chesterfield.

Accrington, who are 12th, are next in fourth-tier action at home to Cheltenham on Saturday.

Taylor-Fletcher made 92 Town appearances, scoring 26 goals, between 2005-07.

He has also played for Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Blackpool, Leicester City and Tranmere Rovers.

The Liverpool-born player was a free agent after leaving Tranmere in the summer.

How many Aston Villa fans want Huddersfield Town chief David Wagner as manager?

Stanley boss Coleman said: “Gary has plenty of experience and has played at the highest level.

“He will be a welcome addition to the squad at a time when we have a number of players missing with injuries and suspensions.”

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town news LIVE: Latest news as Town top table over international break

All the latest Huddersfield Town news, views and gossip

Previous Articles

Another Huddersfield Town representative in the EFL Team of the Week

Who is it this time?

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship against Rotherham United.
  1. David Wagner
    How many Aston Villa fans want Huddersfield Town chief David Wagner as manager?
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    "False sense of entitlement": Huddersfield Town and Aston Villa fans respond to David Wagner link
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town player praised ahead of international jaunt
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Unusual for Huddersfield Town managers to be linked to other clubs
  5. Christopher Schindler
    Another Huddersfield Town representative in the EFL Team of the Week

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent