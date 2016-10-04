Former Huddersfield Town man joins Accrington Stanley

Gary Taylor-Fletcher, left, in action for Tranmere Rovers this season

John Coleman says former Huddersfield Town forward Gary Taylor-Fletcher’s experience will be a big boost for Accrington Stanley.

The 35-year-old has joined the League Two club on non-contract terms to help cover for injuries and suspensions.

Taylor-Fletcher could feature in the Tuesday-night Checkatrade Trophy tie at Chesterfield.

Accrington, who are 12th, are next in fourth-tier action at home to Cheltenham on Saturday.

Taylor-Fletcher made 92 Town appearances, scoring 26 goals, between 2005-07.

He has also played for Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Blackpool, Leicester City and Tranmere Rovers.

The Liverpool-born player was a free agent after leaving Tranmere in the summer.

Stanley boss Coleman said: “Gary has plenty of experience and has played at the highest level.

“He will be a welcome addition to the squad at a time when we have a number of players missing with injuries and suspensions.”