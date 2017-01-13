Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town old boy Matt Crooks is back in England with Scunthorpe United - but insists his plan of making it big in Scotland is still going strong.

The 22-year-old midfielder moved to Ibrox from Accrington Stanley in the summer.

But the Huddersfield-born Town academy product has been hampered by injuries and has played only three times.

Crooks, who made one first-team appearance for Town before leaving two years ago, says playing on loan for Scunthorpe for the rest of this season could kick-start his career.

The Iron visit Northampton Town in League One on Saturday.

And Crooks, who has fellow former Town academy player Josh Windass for company at Rangers, is hoping for a debut.

“I want to be at a big club and if I’m doing well at Rangers, it’s the best scenario for all parties,” he said.

“But if you’re elsewhere and you’re playing, you get more out of it than twiddling your thumbs at a big club like this.

“I can’t emphasise enough how honoured I feel to be at Rangers. But ultimately, I just want to play.

“If that means going elsewhere, it’s something I have to do. The most enjoyment I get is playing games.

“The plan would be to go away, play a lot of football, get back to being the player I was before coming back to Rangers in the summer.”

Crooks joins ex-Town players Duane Holmes, Murray Wallace and David Mirfin at Scunthorpe, who have also taken Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney on loan.

Former Town left-back Jake Carroll has joined Cambridge United from League Two rivals Hartlepool United.

The 25-year-old has signed a contract until 2019.

And ex-Town winger Aidan Chippendale has moved to Bradford Park Avenue from Stalybridge Celtic.