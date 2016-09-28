Login Register
Former Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell guides Derby County to victory over Cardiff City

  • Updated
  • By

The Ex-Town boss was an eleventh hour replacement for Nigel Pearson who was suspended pending an internal investigation only hours earlier

Derby County coach Chris Powell congratulates his two goalscorers Nick Blackman and Tom Ince.

Former Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell guided Derby County to only their second league win of the season last night – just hours after being told he would be in charge.

In the build-up to the SkyBet Championship clash against Cardiff City, current incumbent Nigel Pearson was suspended amid reports he had fallen out with a number of players following the weekend defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

And that left Assistant Manager Chris Powell to take the reins in South Wales, aided by coaches Kevin Phillips and Pascal Zuberbuhler.

Despite the pre-match turmoil, goals from Tom Ince and Nick Blackman sealed victory for the temporarily-installed boss and saw the Rams move out of the bottom three.

Derby coach Chris Powell looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City.

Speaking after the game, Powell confirmed players and staff were only told of Pearson's suspension three hours prior to kick-off before going on to dedicate the win to the suspended boss.

Powell said: “He is a fine man and I have learned a lot from him, but we just had to get on with the game. I dedicate the win this evening to Nigel because I feel it was always going to come."

The 47-year-old is a popular figure at Derby County, having served the club with distinction in the 1990s before returning as Assistant Manager when Pearson was appointed at the end of May.

However, he spent a less happier time at Huddersfield Town where he only managed a win ratio of 26% in a period that lasted just over a year before being sacked in November 2015.

With Pearson facing an internal investigation, Powell is expected to still be in charge for the Rams' weekend clash - coincidentally facing the same opposition as his last outing as Town boss – Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Twelve months on and how do David Wagner's Huddersfield Town stack up against Chris Powell's?

Chris Powell vs David Wagner - how the two bosses compare at the start of the season.

Playing the numbers game as the Examiner's Doug Thomson compares the starts both men's sides had year on year

