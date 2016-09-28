Former Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell guides Derby County to victory over Cardiff City

Former Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell guided Derby County to only their second league win of the season last night – just hours after being told he would be in charge.

In the build-up to the SkyBet Championship clash against Cardiff City, current incumbent Nigel Pearson was suspended amid reports he had fallen out with a number of players following the weekend defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

And that left Assistant Manager Chris Powell to take the reins in South Wales, aided by coaches Kevin Phillips and Pascal Zuberbuhler.

Despite the pre-match turmoil, goals from Tom Ince and Nick Blackman sealed victory for the temporarily-installed boss and saw the Rams move out of the bottom three.

Derby coach Chris Powell looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City.

Speaking after the game, Powell confirmed players and staff were only told of Pearson's suspension three hours prior to kick-off before going on to dedicate the win to the suspended boss.

Powell said: “He is a fine man and I have learned a lot from him, but we just had to get on with the game. I dedicate the win this evening to Nigel because I feel it was always going to come."

The 47-year-old is a popular figure at Derby County, having served the club with distinction in the 1990s before returning as Assistant Manager when Pearson was appointed at the end of May.

RELIVE: Huddersfield Town Chief Executive Nigel Clibbens on sacking Chris Powell

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

However, he spent a less happier time at Huddersfield Town where he only managed a win ratio of 26% in a period that lasted just over a year before being sacked in November 2015.

With Pearson facing an internal investigation, Powell is expected to still be in charge for the Rams' weekend clash - coincidentally facing the same opposition as his last outing as Town boss – Reading at the Madejski Stadium.