Former Huddersfield Town manager Eoin Hand has been delighted by the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Now based in Kerry, the former Republic of Ireland player and manager kept a close eye on Town’s season under David Wagner.

And he was thrilled they were able to win the play-off final against Reading and join Brighton in the top flight – because he is a good friend of Seagulls’ boss Chris Hughton.

“It’s great to see Town in the Premier League and I followed them all the way through,” said Hand, now 71, who managed Town from June 1988 to March 1992.

“I had many happy times in Huddersfield and one of my sons still lives there and goes to the matches, although I have never actually been to a match at the new stadium!

“I remember attending the board meetings and being asked my opinion about the new stadium, and I used to say ‘why are you asking me? I’m manager now but I won’t be by the time the stadium gets built, you’ll have got rid of me!’

“But I enjoyed my time at the club and it’s terrific to think of where they are now and where they are going – my very best wishes go to everyone concerned.”

Hand, who survived acute pancreatitis in 1997, will have his autobiography published later this year.

Called ‘First Hand’ it will focus on many untold stories from a career which has taken him around the globe both a club and international level – he played 260 times for Portsmouth and 20 times for the Republic.

At Town, he took over from Malcolm Macdonald and installed Peter Withe as his assistant, and Hand signed the likes of Craig Maskell from Southampton, keeper Steve Hardwick, defender Ken O’Doherty and midfielders Chris Marsden and Kieran O’Regan.

Maskell, in 1988/89, beat Jimmy Glazzard’s post-war scoring record of 32 in all competitions.

Hand later brought in popular players like Iwan Roberts, Peter Jackson, Phil Starbuck and Iffy Onuora – he also got Frank Stapleton into the club – and he created the team which went to the 1991/92 play-offs under successor Ian Ross.

“There will be a chapter on Town and my time there in the book, because they were happy times,” he added.

“I’m happy with it and the people from my career who have seen draft copies have found it very interesting, so I’m hoping people will enjoy it.”