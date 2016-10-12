Login Register
Former Huddersfield Town manager Steve Bruce confirmed as new Aston Villa boss

  • Updated
  • By

The 55-year-old becomes Aston Villa's sixth manager since February 2015, replacing Roberto Di Matteo who was sacked last week

Steve Bruce has been announced as the new Aston Villa manager this evening.
Steve Bruce has been announced as the new Aston Villa manager this evening.

Former Huddersfield Town boss Steve Bruce has been appointed the new manager of Aston Villa this evening.

The 55-year-old becomes Aston Villa's sixth manager since February 2015, replacing former boss Roberto Di Matteo who was sacked last week with the club languishing in 19th position in the Sky Bet Championship.

Bruce – boss at Town from May 1999 to October 2000 – has been out of work since leaving Hull City in July, though was interviewed for the England job when Sam Allardyce was appointed.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner play down managerial links

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner play down Derby County links
Before this evening's appointment, speculation was rife that Town chief David Wagner was in the frame for the Villa Park hotseat with chairman Dean Hoyle refuting the claims last week.

Four times a promotion winner from the Championship, ex-Manchester United defender Bruce has also managed Villa's arch-rivals Birmingham City as well as the likes of Sunderland, Wigan and Crystal Palace.

His first bow as Villa manager comes on Saturday at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers with the Birmingham derby set to be played at the end of the month.

