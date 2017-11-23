Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Christopher Schindler stepped up to take the final penalty in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final against Reading FC, Dean Gorre would have been a more than keen observer.

A Huddersfield Town player between 1999-2001, the Dutchman still has a strong affinity towards the West Yorkshire outfit while, at the time of the Wembley showdown, was working as a scout for the Royals.

Following a successful playing career, arriving at Town from Dutch giants Ajax, the midfielder took in spells at Barnsley and Blackpool before a role in coaching beckoned.

He became assistant first-team coach at both Stoke City and Southampton before being appointed head coach at RBC Roosendaal back in his native Netherlands.

After helping the club stave off relegation, the 47-year-old was made redundant after the club was declared bankrupt in 2011.

Further spells as youth coach at Ajax and Scotland Under 17s then followed before a brief spell coaching the Suriname national side – the country of his birth.

And although not at Wembley last May, Gorre watched the drama unfold while on holiday, diplomatically hoping both sides would do well.

“I watched a lot of Huddersfield last season, scouting for Reading, and I was always impressed with the way they played,” said Gorre.

“I had already booked my holiday prior to the Play-Off final so was actually away for it, but was more than an interested observer of the game.”

Before last season, many thought Town’s best chance of gaining promotion to the Premier League had been lost 18 years earlier.

Back in the 1999-2000 season, under the tutelage of Steve Bruce, the Terriers were one of the most exciting sides in Division One, topping the table at Christmas.

Midfielder Gorre was part of the high-fliers, lured to the club the previous summer under the assumption a side was being built for a serious promotion push – which it was until the controversial sale of top scorer Marcus Stewart in January.

Reflecting on the experience, Gorre said: “I really enjoyed my time at the club – and at one point it really looked as if we could get promoted to the Premier League.

“We were top at Christmas with Clyde Wijnhard and Marcus Stewart banging the goals in.

“Then obviously Marcus was sold to Ipswich and he went onto score the goals for them which got them promoted – including one against us.

“We were all shocked when he left – especially as when I first joined I was told the club were building a team for the Premier League.”

Gorre has since left the Madejski Stadium to take up the managerial reigns at 12th tier Egerton FC, near Knutsford in Cheshire, a side initially set-up for a number of ex-professionals in an attempt to keep fit after their playing days.

“When you stop playing professionally it is sometimes difficult to keep in shape, so it started out as a way to keep fit,” Gorre added.

“The team originally consisted of ex-pros, players who have fallen out of the league as well as youth and academy players.

“Obviously there is a bit of a high turn-over of players as they come and go, but we’re doing well so far.

“We’re second in the league at the moment, and we’ve got two games in hand so we’re quite positive.”