Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Preston North End have fined former Huddersfield Town striker Jermaine Beckford and Eoin Doyle following their dismissals for fighting each other during the 2-1 Championship defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

They will use the money to refund the club’s travelling fans.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans in fine voice during Blackburn draw Share this video Watch Next

Beckford, who played for Town on loan from Leicester City in 2012/13, and Doyle were both shown straight red cards by referee Scott Duncan in stoppage time following an angry exchange.

Preston’s ex-Town manager Simon Grayson promised disciplinary action for both players, who will each serve a three-match suspension.

The club have confirmed they will not be appealing either red card after holding their own internal investigation, while the duo have issued a joint apology.

Preston said in a statement: “On top of the punishment they will receive from the FA for their sendings off, they have also been fined by the club for their actions.

“These fines will be used to repay all Preston North End supporters who attended Hillsborough the cost of their ticket money.”

In a joint statement, Beckford and Doyle said: “We apologise wholeheartedly for our actions.”

“Our behaviour was not acceptable in any walk of life, let alone on a football pitch.

“We let down the management, our teammates and most importantly the supporters, who had spent a lot of money.

“We accept the punishment given to us by the club and the FA and fully support the club’s decision to refund the ticket costs to the supporters.

“We have apologised to the manager, the staff and our teammates and hope that the supporters accept our total remorse.

“It is our intention to now put this behind us and to give our all for the benefit of Preston North End going forward.”

Grayson said: “It has been made very clear to the players and the squad as a whole that this behaviour is not acceptable and a swift and strong response was important.”