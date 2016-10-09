Former Huddersfield Town player Danny Carr eyes Football League return

Forward Danny Carr in action for Huddersfield Town against Guiseley AFC back in July 2014.

Former Huddersfield Town player Danny Carr hasn’t given up on a Football League career.

The striker is back at Dulwich Hamlet, the non-league club from whom he moved North in 2013, after failing to cut the mustard at either the John Smith’s Stadium or Cambridge United.

When Carr joined Town on a two-year deal, he was also on the radar of Liverpool, Leeds United and Charlton Athletic.

There were high hopes of the South Londoner, who had scored prolifically for Dulwich after leaving Reading, where he was a trainee.

But he was unable to make the breakthrough - registering only one start, away to Hull City in the third round of the Capital One Cup in September 2013.

And at Championship level, he managed only two substitute appearances, both in 2013/14 while also having loan spells at Fleetwood Town, Mansfield Town and Dagenham and Redbridge.

After leaving Town in 2015, he signed for League Two Cambridge on a two-year deal but made only two starts and four appearances from the bench and was loaned out to Aldershot and Woking.

Carr departed Cambridge by mutual consent to re-sign for Dulwich, of the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Carr told the South London Press: “I’m not disillusioned. If anything what happened at Huddersfield and Cambridge has only fuelled me.

“I still want to get back into the professional game because it is my career – it is my job and love.

“How many people can say they do their hobby as a job? We’re in a fortunate position.

“I want to get back in and further my career. I believe it is where I should be.

“If I do the business I don’t see why I don’t get another shot again.

“That’s the main aim – to score goals and become a better player.”