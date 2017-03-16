Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town player Denis Law is to be given the freedom of his home city Aberdeen, council officials have revealed.

The Scotland and Manchester United legend said he was "delighted and honoured" and will receive the award in a ceremony later this year.

Aberdeen councillors voted on a motion on Wednesday to bestow its highest award in recognition of Law's outstanding career as a world-renowned footballer, dedication to charitable endeavour and commitment to community sport in the city.

The 77-year-old, who began his career at Town back in 1955, never played for Aberdeen but said the city has a "huge place in my heart".

Law was spotted by Archie Beattie, a scout for Huddersfield Town, as a 14-year-old during the 1954-55 season and invited for a trial.

Impressing, the West Yorkshire club signed him on April 3 1955 before the forward went on to make his debut as a 16-year-old on December 24, 1956 during a 2-1 win over Notts County.

After signing for Matt Busby's Manchester United, Law became part of the so-called "Holy Trinity" at Old Trafford alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton.

During his career, Law also played for Manchester City and Torino, being named European Footballer of the Year in 1964 and capped 55 times for Scotland - being the country's joint-highest scorer alongside Kenny Dalglish with 30 goals.

He said: "I'm so delighted to be honoured by my home city, it's a huge privilege and it means a great deal to me and to the rest of my family.

"I try to get back to Aberdeen as often as I can - the people and the football club have a huge place in my heart.

"I'm an Aberdeen supporter through and through, and I'm really looking forward to being back in the city later in the year to receive the award."