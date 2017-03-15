Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wales have appointed former Huddersfield Town player Rob Page as their new Under-21 manager, succeeding Geraint Williams.

The former Port Vale and Northampton Town boss takes over from Williams who had been in charge of Wales' intermediate teams since 2012.

But Williams was told in December his contract would not be renewed after Wales failed to qualify for this summer's UEFA U21 European Championship.

Former defender Page had a brief spell with Town, joining the then-League One outfit in January 2008 and going on to make 18 appearances for the club before leaving in the following summer.

The 42-year-old, who won 41 caps for Wales, has penned a four-year contract and will take charge of the Under-21 squad as well as the national Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

Page's first competitive games in charge will be in September when the 2019 UEFA U21 Championship qualifying campaign starts.

In total, Rhondda-born Page made over 500 league appearances in an 18-year playing career which started at Watford, and also included spells at Sheffield United, Cardiff City, Coventry City and Chesterfield as well as Town.

He became Port Vale manager in September 2014 before joining their League One rivals Northampton in May 2016.

Page received plaudits as the Cobblers knocked Premier League side West Bromwich Albion out of the EFL Cup last August to set up a money-spinning tie with Manchester United.

However, he was sacked in January after a ninth defeat in 11 games, which included FA Cup elimination to non-league Stourbridge.

Page's final game was a 5-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers which he described as "men against girls", a comment which he subsequently apologised for.